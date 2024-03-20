Chapin Davis Inc. Buys 800 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $5.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.32. 739,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $397.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average is $354.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

