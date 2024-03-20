Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.82. 6,992,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,217. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

