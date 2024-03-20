Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $507.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.41. The company has a market capitalization of $454.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

