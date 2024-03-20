Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $374,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $259.83. 505,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,110. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.