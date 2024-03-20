Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.82.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

