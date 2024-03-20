Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $767.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,433. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $323.26 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $728.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

