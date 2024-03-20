Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 681 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:APD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.93. 1,953,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.