Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. 66,652,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,480,492. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

