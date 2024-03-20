Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,537. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.07 and its 200-day moving average is $441.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.45 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

