Chapin Davis Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 52,192,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,949,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

