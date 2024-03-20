ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Price Performance

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 4,456,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,748,313. The company has a market capitalization of $715.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ChargePoint

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,375 shares of company stock worth $286,868. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.