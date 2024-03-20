Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.53.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

