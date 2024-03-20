Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

CWBHF stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

