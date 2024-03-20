Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after acquiring an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Chemed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHE opened at $646.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.86. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

