Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.41. 3,521,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

