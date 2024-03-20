Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 3,127 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.12. 997,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $227.32.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

