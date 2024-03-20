Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.19. 524,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,434. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $213.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.