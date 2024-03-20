Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,452. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

