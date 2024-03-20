Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. 2,393,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

