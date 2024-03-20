Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 209 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $333,657,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after buying an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,170,333 shares of company stock worth $842,695,193 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

