Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after buying an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.83. 14,173,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,914,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

