Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 3,925 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.07. 6,152,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,235. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

