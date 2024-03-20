Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Cut by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856,811. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

