Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSSE stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($13.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($12.57). The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 157.12% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

