Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $217.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,015.52. 309,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,541.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,228.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,609.13 and a 1 year high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

