Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.38

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.38 and last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 282837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Cineplex Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$475.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4747847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

