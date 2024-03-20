Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,412,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,149,994. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

