Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

