Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Critical Analysis

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citi Trends and TJX Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citi Trends 0 1 2 0 2.67 TJX Companies 0 3 12 0 2.80

Citi Trends presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. TJX Companies has a consensus price target of $102.19, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Given TJX Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than Citi Trends.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Citi Trends has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TJX Companies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.1% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of TJX Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citi Trends and TJX Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.31 $58.89 million ($1.08) -26.62 TJX Companies $54.22 billion 2.06 $4.47 billion $3.86 25.50

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Citi Trends. Citi Trends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TJX Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citi Trends and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citi Trends -1.20% -5.18% -1.56% TJX Companies 8.25% 64.18% 14.81%

Summary

TJX Companies beats Citi Trends on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise. The TJX Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

