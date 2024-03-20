Citigroup (NYSE:C) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.56

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.56 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 3598277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.