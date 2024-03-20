City Holding Co. Buys 689 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,833 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.24. The company has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

