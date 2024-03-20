City Holding Co. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.69. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $129.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

