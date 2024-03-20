City Holding Co. Grows Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in DaVita by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

