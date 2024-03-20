City Holding Co. Has $563,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

