City Holding Co. Sells 43,200 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 616.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 594,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 511,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 211.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 291,811 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 250,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

PSEP opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $574.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

