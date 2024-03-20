City Holding Co. Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

