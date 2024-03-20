CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 5.7%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.44. 4,184,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,045,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSK. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $325,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

