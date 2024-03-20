Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clearside Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.28. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,295.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

