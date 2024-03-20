Clene’s (CLNN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Clene Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clene in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clene by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Clene in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

