Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CMO Charles Edward Bass Sells 500 Shares

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,159.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $73.25. The firm has a market cap of $309.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $18,478,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 165,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 14.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares during the period. 43.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Articles

