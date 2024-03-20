CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 32,810,000 shares. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,241. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

