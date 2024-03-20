Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

