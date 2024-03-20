Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

CODA opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

