Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 45.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cognex by 71.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

