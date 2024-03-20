Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,933.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.35, for a total value of $1,070,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,335,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 950,173 shares of company stock valued at $147,762,844. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $230.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $271.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

