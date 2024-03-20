Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Up 4.5%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.85 and last traded at $240.59. Approximately 3,832,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,146,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COIN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.07 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.12.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $3,906,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,933.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,173 shares of company stock worth $147,762,844 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.