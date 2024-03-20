Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbus McKinnon

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.