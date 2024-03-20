Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $30.96 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,297,000. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.77. 996,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $451.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

