Community Trust & Investment Co. Purchases 2,784 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 13,683,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,554,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

