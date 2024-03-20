Comparing HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) and Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HORIBA and Shimadzu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HORIBA and Shimadzu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.97 billion N/A $272.92 million $6.90 13.62 Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.82

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Shimadzu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HORIBA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Shimadzu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA 13.95% 13.25% 8.11% Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats Shimadzu on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

